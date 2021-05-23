The SA Zionist Federation holds peaceful rally in support of Israel

The federation’s Bafana Modise said whilst rockets fell on Israeli cities and civilian targets - incitement and hatred against Jews around the globe saw a dramatic rise.

JOHANNESBURG – The South African Zionist Federation hosted a peaceful rally in support of Israel on Sunday.

The federation said the aim of the rally was to call on all South Africans to respect the rights and freedoms of Israel, even while holding differing beliefs and opinions on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

A ceasefire came into force in the Gaza Strip after Egypt and Qatar brokered an agreement between Israel and Hamas to halt 11 days of bloodshed.

Aid trickled into the Gaza strip, the blockaded enclave controlled by the Islamist group Hamas, as the focus turned to rebuild the devastated territory a day after a ceasefire took hold.

Modise said communities outside Israel have the right to support and stand up for the Jewish state and its right to exist without fear.

“Our interest here is peace. We are urging all parties in these two communities to come together for a peaceful negation and a lasting peaceful solution. Propaganda and demonisation of the other will never produce peace.

In #Johannesburg, outside the @SAzionfed offices, a broad spectrum of South Africans came to show their support for #Israel and the #Jewish people. Even with BDS coming to chant free Palestine from across the street, our conviction did not waver!#StandWithIsrael pic.twitter.com/HjrXYevnwM South African Friends of Israel (@MZANSIISRAEL) May 23, 2021

Meanwhile, pro-Palestinian groups and civil society held demonstration during the week across the country, and dockworkers in Durban refused to off-load cargo from an Israeli ship in protest of Israeli imports.

Other groups have been called for Israel to be held accountable for its recent and ongoing violations of international law and human rights abuses.

