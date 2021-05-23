SA records more than 4,000 new COVID-19 infections

The department also reported that 53 people succumbed to the virus in the same period, bringing the country's known death toll to 55, 772.

JOHANNESBURG – In the latest COVID-19 update, the national department of health has announced 4,236 new cases in the latest 24-hour cycle.

This has pushed the country’s total caseload to 1,632, 572.

The recovery rate now stands at 94.2% - meaning just over 1.5 million people have so far recovered.

On the vaccine front, just over 642,000 jabs have been administered.

Meanwhile, the South African medical Association (Sama) has called on the health department to open more vaccine sites and ensure that the entire system is more efficient.

Government’s second phase of the vaccine programme kicked started around the country last week.

Sama said despite some teething problems including violent service delivery protests in Bloemfontein and load shedding, which had prevented some vaccination sites from operating fully in the first week, the rollout was relatively smooth.

Officials hope to reach 5 million senior citizens by the end of June 2021.

