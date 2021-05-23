‘Passionate but not toxic’ – AKA talks about his relationship with Anele Tembe

In his tell-all interview with Thembekile Mrototo, AKA claimed that Anele Tembe as suffering from mental health issues, and had allegedly been taking medication for her condition.

JOHANNESBURG – South African rapper AKA has broken his silence in an exclusive tell-all interview on Saturday, in an attempt to tell his side of the story.

AKA, whose real name is Kiernan Forbes, sat down on _The Thembekile Talk _show – where he got candid about the day his late fiancé Anele Tembe passed, the allegations of drug abuse, and the ongoing police inquest into Tembe’s death.

READ: AKA lambasts violence, drug abuse allegations with late fiance

Tembe (22) fell to her death at a Cape Town hotel last month.

AKA claimed that Nellie, as she was affectionately known, was suffering from mental health issues and had allegedly been taking medication for her condition.

He said her father, Durban businessman Moses Tembe, knew of her struggles with mental health even though he denied this at her funeral.

“He was well aware that Anele was on medication, we spoke about it many times. We had spoken about her sometimes getting off her medication, not being on her medication.”

ALSO READ: Anele Tembe's father says 'she did not commit suicide'

AKA also spoke about the nature of his relationship with Tembe. Although he denied that their relationship was toxic, he said it was tumultuous because they were both ‘passionate’.

Last a week, a video circulating online showed the artist breaking down a wooden door into the bedroom of the couple's Bryanston apartment, where Tembe was said to be hiding.

WATCH: The Thembekile Talk with Kiernan Jarryd Forbes (AKA)

