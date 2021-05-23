Lotto Results: Saturday, 22 May 2021
Eyewitness News brings you the winning lotto numbers. Check to see if you won.
JOHANNESBURG – The winning results from the Lotto draw on Saturday, 22 May 2021 are:
LOTTO: 01, 10, 26, 35, 46, 50 B: 14
LOTTO PLUS 1: 04, 22, 30, 33, 42, 50 B: 27
LOTTO PLUS 2: 03, 09, 18, 19, 43, 48 B: 15
#DrawResults for 22/05/21 are:#PhandaPushaPlay (@sa_lottery) May 22, 2021
For more information, visit the National Ithuba website.
