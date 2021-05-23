Joburg Water apologises, battles to mitigate in areas affected by water shortage

Parts of Johannesburg – including Auckland Park, Northcliff and Westbury – have had little to no water for over two days now.

JOHANNESBURG – Joburg Water said it was experiencing challenges at its Hursthill, Crosby and Brixton reservoirs due to a low inflow of water -affecting large parts of the City.

The water shortage has also affected health facilities including Helen Joseph Hospital.

The water utility said it has made roaming water takers available for affected residents, while it’s in talks with Rand Water to mitigate the challenges of the low inflow levels into the reservoirs.

Spokesperson Eleanor Mavimbela said, “Our Hurstill reservoir is still running at very low levels because the in-flow into the reservoir has not increased at all. The reservoir is still under tremendous strain and is not coping with the demand for water; but the Brixton and Crosby reservoirs have improved quite a lot.”

Mavimbela has apologised for the disruptions which have severely impacted patients at Helen Joseph Hospital since Thursday.

It’s understood patients, out of desperation, have ordered litres of water – while good samaritans have started to donate water bottles.

“We do have roaming waster tankers in areas as alternative water supply. We do apologise to all affected residents for this inconvenience.”

