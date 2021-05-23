Free State COVID-19 death figures likely to surge due to postmortem backlog

In the last 24 hours, the province recorded 17 new COVID-19-related fatalities, bringing the total death toll to 4,199 so far.

JOHANNESBURG/CAPE TOWN - The Free State Health Department has warned that the number of COVID-19-related deaths is likely to increase in the coming days as they are consolidating figures dating back from last October.

The department said the delay was due to some postmortem results only being made available now.

In the last 24 hours, the province recorded 17 new COVID-19-related fatalities, bringing the total death toll to 4,199 so far.

The province has recorded 97,255 positive cases since the start of the pandemic.

On the vaccination front, more than 60,000 elderly people have registered to be immunised.

The department said more vaccinations sites will be opened this week across the province, as phase two of the rollout programme continues.

Meanwhile, the Western Cape government said it has enough resources in place to deal with the impact of a third wave.

The province has recorded a marked surge in COVID-19 cases over the last 12 days and is currently dealing with about 3,200 active cases. About 220 new COVID-19 cases are recorded daily while hospital admissions are increasing by up to 35 per day.

Gauteng, the Northern Cape and North West provinces are already in the grips of a third wave.

Authorities in the Western Cape said there was enough bed capacity to deal with the resurgence, while the supply of oxygen is also being scaled up to keep up with the demand.

"Our message is very clear, that the single biggest thing that determines when we enter the third wave and how it will be is how we behave, said Western Cape Health Head Dr Keith Cloete.

Monday marks week two of the country's phase two vaccine rollout. A total of 62 vaccination sites are set to be made to be available in the province this week.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.