EC police search for 3 suspects linked to Bityi triple murder

CAPE TOWN – Police in Bityi were still searching for three suspects responsible for a triple murder.

This comes after six balaclava-clad males murdered two men and a woman on Monday.

Three of the suspects have since been arrested on Friday night.

The men were also found in possession of two guns, ammunition and three vehicles that have reportedly been used in the commission of the crime.

The police's Tembinkosi Kinana said, “The arrested suspects are expected to appear in Bityi Magistrates Court on Monday once they are charged with three murder cases, house robbery, possession of stolen vehicles, possession of unlicensed firearms and ammunition. Our investigations continue, and we are expecting more arrests very soon.”

