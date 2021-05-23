Cape cold front expected to make landfall from tomorrow

The South African Weather Service's Surprise Mhlongo said the upcoming cold front is expected to make its way on Monday night into Tuesday morning.

CAPE TOWN – While mop up operations were conducted in Cape Town communities following the latest winter storm which hit last week, yet another cold front is expected to make landfall in the next two days.

Last week's Cape storm brought with it strong winds and localised flooding.

Some of the areas that have been hardest hit include Khayelitsha, Crossroads, Delft, Nyanga, lan#ga, Strand, Mfuleni and Philippi East.

The South African Weather Service's Surprise Mhlongo said the upcoming cold front is expected to make its way on Monday night into Tuesday morning, but that it won't cause too much havoc.

“It’s going to result in rainfall over the southwestern parts of the Western Cape province. We are expecting about 10mm of rainfall, so no significant amounts of rainfall are expected from that cold front.”

Wind speeds of 20 to 25 kilometres per hour are being predicted.

