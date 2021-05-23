Bangladesh win toss, bat in Covid-hit Sri Lanka ODI

Sri Lankan team members including Isuru Udana, Shiran Fernando and bowling coach Chaminda Vaas tested COVID positive hours ahead of the first of the three matches in Dhaka.

DHAKA – Bangladesh skipper Tamim Iqbal won the toss and elected to bat against Sri Lanka after a coronavirus scare ahead of the opening one-day international on Sunday.

Later Udana and Vaas tested negative after a second test but Fernando tested positive again and was put in isolation immediately, said a Bangladesh Cricket Board official.

Udana makes the XI in a new-look Sri Lankan team, led by Kusal Perera, that has been hit by a pay dispute between the players and the country's cricket board.

"Honoured to captain Sri Lanka. It's a very good batting track, happy to chase," Perera said at the toss.

"We would've bowled first anyway, we are playing an extra batters. Seniors want to give them chance to play internationals, hope the youngsters do well."

Tamim said: "Any series's first game is very important, first 10 overs important, need to set the tone and see where we are at. We've been playing some cricket last three to four months, training hard, need to put on a show."

Bangladesh: Tamim Iqbal (capt), Liton Das, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mohammad Mithun, Mahmudullah Riyad, Afif Hossain, Mehidy Hasan, Mohammad Saifuddin, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman

Sri Lanka: Kusal Perera (capt), Danushka Gunathilaka, Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis, Dhananjaya De Silva, Dasun Shanaka, Ashen Bandara, Wanindu Hasaranga, Isuru Udana, Lakshan Sandakan, Dushmantha Chameera

1st ODI - Bangladesh won the toss and elected to bat first!



Team Batting 2nd has won the last 4 games at this ground.

