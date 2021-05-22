Zille: Postponing local govt elections will set fatal precedent

The DA's Helen Zille has said the ANC and EFF could use COVID as a reason to postpone the poll because they aren't ready, but her party is ready and will defend the Constitution and the right of South Africans to vote.

JOHANNESBURG – The Democratic Alliance’s (DA) federal chairperson Helen Zille said the African National Congress (ANC) and Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) were not ready for the upcoming local government polls and they would even use COVID-19 as an excuse to keep South Africans from voting.

Zille spoke during the DA’s ‘Time4change’ virtual rally which took place on Saturday.

The DA leader said her party was prepared to defend the country’s Constitution and for its citizens’ rights to vote.

South Africa is set to hold municipal elections in October, but some parties – like the EFF – have suggested these should be postponed as campaigning has been affected by the ongoing pandemic.

However, Zille said that would be detrimental to the country’s democracy.

“We have to defend South Africa’s people to get their choice of government. Because I promise you, of they postpone it once they will postpone it again – we will set a fatal precedent.”

DLAMINI-ZUMA THE REAL PRESIDENT, RAMAPHOSA JUST HER SPOKESPERSON

Zille also decried the current national command council which was set up By President Cyril Ramaphosa to assist in navigating the country through the global pandemic.

Zille said the pandemic has been abused by the ANC government in order to centralise power.

“To bypass Parliament, to work by decree, to command councils – even that name sounds like something out of a communist state. ‘Command councils’ that we are being governed by. The real president at the moment is Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma; Cyril Ramaphosa is just her spokesperson.”

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.