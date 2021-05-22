Zandspruit mob attack death toll rises to 8 after 2 more succumb to injuries

It's understood a group of nine young men were taken to a local sports ground earlier this week, where they were beaten up by angry residents who accused them of terrorising the community.

JOHANNESBURG – Two more people have passed away following this week's mob attack in Zandspruit, bringing the death toll to eight.

Four of them died on the scene after they were doused with petrol and had tyres placed over them before they were set alight.

Three others have succumbed to their injures in hospital, while another remains in critical condition.

At the same time, Police Minister Bheki Cele and Gauteng Community Safety MEC Faith Mazibuko were on Saturday locked in a closed meeting with Zandspruit residents to discuss some of their concerns relating to policing.

Cele and Mazibuko visited community hall following this week’s deadly mob violence.

Residents have blamed the police for not doing their work saying they would take care of criminals themselves.

Six suspects have been arrested so far in connection with the crime.

They face charges of murder, attempted murder, and kidnapping and are due in court on Monday.

#sapsGP Police Minister, Gen #BhekiCele is attending a briefing with Gauteng PC Lt Gen Elias Mawela, Deputy Provincial Commissioner Maj Gen Thommy Mthombeni & Johannesburg District Commissioner Maj Gen Max Masha before he engages with the community of Zandspruit. ML pic.twitter.com/bIom367UJ5 SA Police Service (@SAPoliceService) May 22, 2021

