Tshwane authorities probe cause of Putco bus fire on Moloto Road

Six people were burnt beyond recognition when the bus they were travelling in burst into flames on Friday.

JOHANNESBURG – Tshwane emergency services have said the cause of a fire which engulfed a outcome bus on Moloto Road was still unknown.

Their charred remains were found in the bus after firefighters extinguish the blaze.

It’s understood the 57 other passengers manage to escape the blaze with at least 14 commuters sustaining several injuries.

The bus was travelling from Marabastad to Tweefontein in Mpumalanga.

EMS spokesperson Charles Mabaso said investigations were still under way.

“The cause of the fire is not known at the moment. The driver only reported that as he was driving, he was informed that the bus is on fire, and when he stopped the bus had already caught fire.”