Princesses want Ramaphosa stopped from recognising Prince Misuzulu as Zulu king

DURBAN – At least two daughters of the late Amazulu King Goodwill Zwelithini want President Cyril Ramaphosa to be interdicted and restrained from issuing a certificate of recognition to Prince Misuzulu Zulu as king of the Zulu nation.

This comes amid a court bid challenging the authenticity of the late King Goodwill Zwelithini’s will.

Princesses Ntandoyenkosi Zulu and Ntombizosuthu Zulu-Duma have approached the Pietermaritzburg High Court in a bid to set halt plans to crown the new king.

The princesses are daughters of the late king and his first wife Queen Sibongile Dlamini.

They have argued that the procedure to appoint Prince Misuzulu as heir to the Zulu throne was in breach of the KwaZulu-Natal traditional leadership and governance act of 2005.

They said while the act stipulates that a democratic process needs to take place within the royal family during the appointment of a king – that did not take place.

They argue that – instead – Prince Misuzulu was announced as the successor to the Zulu throne after the reading of his mother’s will.

Princesses Ntandoyenkosi and Ntombizosuthu have argued that Queen Mantfombi had no authority to appoint her son as king of the Zulu nation because she was named regent in a disputed will.

The case was heard in the Pietermaritzburg High Court on Friday but was adjourned to allow at least 13 respondents to file answering affidavits.

