PowerBall Results: Friday, 21 May 2021
JOHANNESBURG – These are the winning Lotto PowerBall numbers for Friday, 21 May 2021:
POWERBALL: P 19, 21, 24, 45, 50 B: 05
POWERBALL PLUS: 06, 11, 15, 39, 49 PB: 08
