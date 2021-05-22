PowerBall Results: Friday, 21 May 2021

These are the winning Lotto PowerBall numbers for Friday, 21 May 2021.

POWERBALL: P 19, 21, 24, 45, 50 B: 05

POWERBALL PLUS: 06, 11, 15, 39, 49 PB: 08

