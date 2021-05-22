Menzi Ngubane wins posthumous Best Telenovela Actor Safta

The annual awards were held during a virtual ceremony broadcast on SABC 3 and DStv's Mzansi Magic on Saturday evening.

JOHANNESBURG - Late legendary South African actor Menzi Ngubane has won a posthumous South African Film and Television Award (Safta) two months after his passing.

Ngubane died in March aged 56 after suffering a stroke. He was buried a week later alongside his 90-year-old father, who died a few days after Menzi.

Ngubane was nominated in the Best Telenovela Actor category for his portrayal of crime lord Judas Ngwenya in the now-defunct Mzansi Magic telenovela, Isibaya.

Other winners for the evening included Michelle Botes in the Best Supporting Telenovela Actress category, Sindi Dlathu in Best Telenovela Lead Actress, Clint Brink in Best TV Soap, Masasa Mbangeni in Best TV Soap Supporting Actress.

Rhythm City won the Best TV Soap award, while Legacy won for Best Telenovela.

