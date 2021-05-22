Masuku 'relieved & happy' after ANC NDC lifts his suspension from Gauteng PEC

The NDC overturned the ANC in Gauteng’s disciplinary committee’s decision to suspend both Bandile Masuku and presidential spokesperson Khusela Diko following last year’s Gauteng health personal protective equipment (PPE) saga.

JOHANNESBURG – Former Gauteng Health MEC Dr Bandile Masuku said he was relieved and happy that the African National Congress’s (ANC) National Disciplinary Committee (NDC) had protected his rights and restored his membership.

This after the NDC overturned the ANC in Gauteng’s disciplinary committee’s decision to suspend both Masuku and presidential spokesperson Khusela Diko following last year’s Gauteng health personal protective equipment (PPE) saga.

The NDC has ruled that the pair should return to their duties as provincial executive committee (PEC) members.

In a statement released on Saturday morning, Masuku documented how he was at times treated unfairly and his rights were violated.

He said the outcome has restored his faith in the ANC’s own internal justice system. and that the outcome shows the NDC was interested in justice.

