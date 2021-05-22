Mangaung municipal manager suspended after violent service delivery protests

It’s understood councillors voted on Friday for Mea to be placed on precautionary suspension after the Free State metro was rocked by violent service-delivery protests, with residents demanding Mea's removal.

JOHANNESBURG – The Mangaung municipality has confirmed its city manager Tankiso Mea has been suspended.

It’s understood councillors voted on Friday for Mea to be placed on precautionary suspension after the Free State metro was rocked by violent service-delivery protests, with residents demanding Mea's removal.

At the start of the week, community members took to the streets calling for the local council to be disbanded, saying they had had enough of a dysfunctional municipality.

READ: Salga calls for peaceful and lawful protests in Mangaung

A 15-year-old boy was killed on Monday after a security guard allegedly fired a warning shot at a mob that was attempting to loot a local business.

At least 70 people have been arrested for public violence.

ALSO READ: Teen boy shot and killed in Mangaung protest

Mangaung municipal spokesperson Qondile Khedama said: “Yesterday's council meeting saw the suspension of the municipal manager. This was the continuing council meeting to deal with the issue of the manager. The council had its own processes where they were investigating the city manager in line with irregular expenditure."