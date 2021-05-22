Go

‘How to Ruin Christmas’ & ‘The River’ win big at Saftas

The award ceremony kicked off last night, honouring excellence within the technical craft of the industry.

1Magic's telenovela, The River won four awards at teh Saftas which took place on Friday, on 21 May 2021. Picture: Twitter/@SAFTAS1
JOHANNESBURG – The 15th South African Film and Television Awards celebrations kicked off on Friday night, honouring excellence within the technical craft in the industry.

Netflix's 'How to Ruin Christmas: The Wedding'led the pack with six golden horns. Other big winners include 1Magic's 'The River' which scooped four awards.

The main ceremony will be held this evening at 7 pm on Mzansi Magic and SABC 3.

