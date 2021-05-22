‘How to Ruin Christmas’ & ‘The River’ win big at Saftas
The award ceremony kicked off last night, honouring excellence within the technical craft of the industry.
JOHANNESBURG – The 15th South African Film and Television Awards celebrations kicked off on Friday night, honouring excellence within the technical craft in the industry.
Netflix's 'How to Ruin Christmas: The Wedding'led the pack with six golden horns. Other big winners include 1Magic's 'The River' which scooped four awards.
How To Ruin Christmas is the most awarded at the 2021 @SAFTAS1 so far with 6 awards. #SAFTAs #HowToRuinChristmas pic.twitter.com/NRFtK8XErCPopPulse (@PopPulseSA) May 21, 2021
Congratulations Phathu #SAFTAs pic.twitter.com/e1eosgKR6tGret_Ndou (@GretNdou) May 21, 2021
The main ceremony will be held this evening at 7 pm on Mzansi Magic and SABC 3.
Did you think we would leave you out in the cold for the red carpet? Not a chance!#SAFTAs (@SAFTAS1) May 22, 2021
Catch the red carpet special & snippets of the Craft Awards Show on @Mzansimagic & @SABC3 from 18:30 tonight!
Tell a friend to tell a friend #SAFTAs
You can still catch the stream on YouTube pic.twitter.com/bF18LX2iI0