‘Govt on the verge of resolving e-toll matter’ – Mbalula

Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula told the National Assembly, during the delivery of his department's budget vote that the government would be making an announcement on scrapping the controversial e-tolls.

CAPE TOWN – Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula said that government was on the verge of resolving the e-tolls matters.

Mbalula was responding to opposition members of Parliament (MPs) during the debate into his transport budget which he tabled on Friday.

He said the government would be making an announcement on scrapping the controversial e-tolls which are part of the Gauteng freeway improvement project (GFIP).

“The government is on the verge of resolving this matter, and the National Treasury has been mandated by Cabinet to work with us to resolve the matter. An announcement is imminent; I have therefore misled the NCOP [national council of provinces].

The minister also told the National Assembly that unscrupulous Road Accident Fund (RAF) lawyers were also being challenge and fraudulent claims being investigated.

“We are investigating all fraudulent claims and corrupt individuals and activities of RAF. We’ll bring all crooks to book.”

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.