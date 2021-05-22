Government cautious of COVID-19 infections in run-up to elections

The Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) this week appointed Deputy Chief Justice Dikgang Moseneke to head up an urgent review of the October local government elections.

JOHANNESBURG - With a final decision yet to be made on whether or not South Africans will head to the polls, President Cyril Ramaphosa said the upcoming elections would be dependent on the rate of COVID-19 infections.

The president addressed the media after handing over land and title deeds to 30 black farmers at Tafelkop in Limpopo on Saturday as part of the ongoing work of the land reform inter-ministerial committee.

This as the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) this week appointed Deputy Chief Justice Dikgang Moseneke to head up an urgent review of the October local government elections.

The IEC said given the abnormal conditions brought on by the pandemic, the minimum requirements for what constitutes free and fair elections may be different from standards applied during ordinary times.

“Elections should go ahead, but obviously, it would depend on the extent to which the COVID infections rise in our country,” Ramaphosa said.

