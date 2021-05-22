DA urges IEC to embark on voter awareness campaigns ahead of local govt polls

On Friday, the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) briefed the provincial legislature's Local Government committee in the Western Cape on preparations for local government elections.

The IEC's Michael Hendrickse said according to their latest figures, there are just over 3 million registered voters in the Western Cape.

Normally there are two voter registration weekends, but, due to financial constraints only one will be held on 17 and 18 of July 2021.

There had also been progress in the capturing addresses, which has increased from 34% to 93% since 2016.

“This has been a huge issue for the IEC based on the Constitutional Court case where we were given an ultimatum by the court to ensure that we have to capture the addresses of voters. Where we are now – we are 24 million of our voters”, said Hendricks.

The Democratic Alliance's Ricardo Mackenzie said they were urging the IEC to embark on extensive communication campaigns to alert voters of the need to register and update details.

“We are pleased that the IEC has contingency plans in place for possible load shedding that may occur. We also note that since the last local elections, in 2016, the capturing of complete addresses has increased.”

The IEC was also fighting back against disinformation through a mobile application which is expected to be launched at the end of May, in partnership with Media Monitoring Africa.

This would allow the public to report and verify election information.

