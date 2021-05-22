DA shadow health MEC Bloom outraged by water cuts at Helen Joseph hospital

There has been a cut in supply from the Hurst Hill reservoir, which covers a large part of the northwest Johannesburg area.

JOHANNESBURG – The Democratic Alliance's (DA) shadow health MEC in Gauteng Jack Bloom says he is outraged by the unreliable water supply at the Helen Joseph Hospital in Auckland Park.

He said it has caused great distress to staff and patients.

Bloom said the mismanagement in public government facilities at various levels causes difficulty at health care facilities.

He has stressed that the public health system was already severely strained and water cuts would just add to the pressure.

“Because of irregular water supply by the Johannesburg council there were smelly toilets, patients have to be given bottled water, operations were cancelled – and this is because of a cut off of water supply. It’s about time the council fixed up the water problems because it affects hospitals and clinic’s and it really should not happen.”

