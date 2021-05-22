Go

DA ready to take on ANC in local government elections, says Steenhuisen

John Steenhuisen said the party had started its preparations and was ready to sell its message to South Africans.

Democratic Alliance (DA) Leader John Steenhuisen addresses supporters at the party's virtual rally on 22 May, 2021. Picture: DA.
JOHANNESBURG - Democratic Alliance (DA) Leader John Steenhuisen said the party was confidently marching towards the upcoming local government elections.

Steenhuisen addressed the DA’s “Time For Change” virtual rally, which took place on Saturday afternoon.

He said the party had started its preparations and was ready to sell its message to South Africans.

“We’ve done our homework, we’ve built up our momentum and now we’re ready to take on the ANC in municipalities across the country as well as to defend our own municipalities,” he said.

Steenhusien hit out at parties seeking to “wriggle” their way out of the October polls, saying they did not seem to share his party’s urgency and eagerness for the local government elections.

This was in spite of the DA’s continued downward trajectory during recent by-elections, where it shed more voters to the FF Plus and the Patriotic Alliance.

With COVID-19 still an issue, Steenhuisen said this would be an unusual campaign period but that his party had started doing the work.

