CT mop up operations to continue following fierce storm

CAPE TOWN – Mop operations are expected to continue in some Cape Town communities on Saturday, following a fierce storm across large parts of the Western Cape.

The City of Cape Town was hardest hit with localised flooding in low-lying areas and some roads that were waterlogged.

Disaster risk management teams have already completed assessments in areas including Khayelitsha, Crossroads, Delft, Nyanga, Langa, Phillipi East, Mfuleni and Strand.

The Western Cape Local Government, Environmental Affairs and Development Planning department's James Brent Styan said: “The other districts in the province haven’t reported any significant impact or damage from the most recent storms. We want to urge people to be aware that we are heading into the winter so, we do expect bad weather to set in.”

