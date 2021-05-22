COVID-19 vaccination sites in WC set to be scaled up to 53 by next week

In the cape, eight sites were utilised at the start of this week to test the system and identify challenges.

CAPE TOWN - COVID-19 vaccination sites in the Western Cape are set to be scaled up to 53 facilities starting from next week.

Phase two of the vaccine rollout programme, which aims to immunise those over the age of 60, kicked off across the country on Monday.

In the cape, eight sites were utilised at the start of this week to test the system and identify challenges.

From Monday, 42 public sector sites will be up and running. Jabs will also be administered at 11 private sector facilities.

Authorities have confirmed the numbers are set to increase as the weeks progress.

There are currently over 3,200 active cases in the province, a number that has steadily increased over the last few weeks.

Residents have been reminded to continue practicing non-pharmaceutical interventions such as masking up and social distancing to eliminate the impact of a predicted third wave.

Nationally, figures have climbed for the sixth consecutive day.

The country is currently dealing with over 38,200 active cases of the virus.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.