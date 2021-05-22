Corruption-accused Panday says State ‘unfair’ towards his family

Panday and some members of his family face charges linked to police tender amounting to R47 million issued during the 2010 Fifa Soccer World Cup.

DURBAN – Controversial Durban businessman Thoshan Panday has accused the State of being unfair towards his family following yet another postponement in the corruption trial against him.

Panday faces charges of racketeering, fraud, corruption, and money laundering linked to a KwaZulu-Natal police tender amounting to R47 million issued during the 2010 Fifa Soccer World Cup.

He is charged together with four family members, a personal assistant, and three former senior police officers.

The accused appeared in the Durban High Court on Friday, where the matter was postponed to 20 August for the defence to file its request for further particulars.

Former KZN police commissioner Mmamonye Ngobeni, as well former senior procurement officers Navin Madhoe and Ashwin Narianpershad are alleged to have assisted Panday and members of his family to steal from state coffers in exchange for kickbacks.

Panday's implicated family members include his mother, sister, and as well as his brother in-law.

National Prosecuting Authority’s (NPA) investigating directorate spokesperson Sindisiwe Seboka said: “Panday’s family members are accused of aiding and working in common purpose by registering companies in 2009 – which benefitted and worked as fronts for Panday.”

Panday has accused the NPA of being unfair towards his family.

“It’s going on 11 years now. It’s not one stitch of evidence for any member of my family.”

Meanwhile, Judge Achmat Jappie of the Durban High Court said a trial date could set at the next court appearance.

