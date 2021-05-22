Cold weather prompts EMS to urge S. Africans to be cautious with heating devices

A cold front is expected to make landfall in parts of the of the Western Cape on Saturday, and temperatures have already plummeted.

JOHANNESBURG – With temperatures expected to drop around the country this weekend, emergency medical services have urged residents to be cautious when using heating devices.

A cold front is expected to make landfall in parts of the of the Western Cape on Saturday, and temperatures have already plummeted.

These conditions are also expected to reach KwaZulu-Natal, Mpumalanga, and the Free State on Saturday.

Forecaster Kumsa Masizana said: “As the cold front moves eastward there will be a drop in temperatures in the Eastern Cape, the Free State province as well as KwaZulu-Natal. Also moving into the eastern parts of KwaZulu-Natal, it will be cold in places along the escarpment of Mpumalanga.”

Media Release: Cold snap expected over parts of the country this weekend (20-23 May 2021). pic.twitter.com/JchB49uUbf SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) May 18, 2021

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.