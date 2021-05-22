Go

Cold weather prompts EMS to urge S. Africans to be cautious with heating devices

A cold front is expected to make landfall in parts of the of the Western Cape on Saturday, and temperatures have already plummeted.

FILE: Cold weather conditions are also expected to reach KwaZulu-Natal, Mpumalanga, and the Free State on Saturday. Picture: Pixabay
JOHANNESBURG – With temperatures expected to drop around the country this weekend, emergency medical services have urged residents to be cautious when using heating devices.

These conditions are also expected to reach KwaZulu-Natal, Mpumalanga, and the Free State on Saturday.

Forecaster Kumsa Masizana said: “As the cold front moves eastward there will be a drop in temperatures in the Eastern Cape, the Free State province as well as KwaZulu-Natal. Also moving into the eastern parts of KwaZulu-Natal, it will be cold in places along the escarpment of Mpumalanga.”

