Bheki Cele to visit Zandspruit community today following deadly mob attack

JOHANNESBURG – Police Minister Bheki Cele is on Saturday expected to visit the community of Zandspruit, following a mob attack incident in the Johannesburg township.

It’s expected the minister would discuss some of the policing concerns in the community in an effort to ensure residents don't resort to acts of vigilantism.

Cele’s visit comes after a group of nine men were taken to a local sports ground earlier this week, where they were assaulted, doused with petrol, and had tyres placed over them before they were set alight.

Residents accused them of terrorising the community and carrying out violent crimes.

Despite the arrests of six suspects implicated in leading the deadly attack, residents say they have lost confidence in law enforcement.

A woman from the township said they felt neglected by authorities.

“They failed Zandspruit big time. Mr Cele he can go to Diepsloot, Eldorado Park, and [recently] he was at Roodepoort, but in Zandspruit Bheki Cele didn’t even come. There are a lot of things that are happening here in our community.”

A man from the community said the police were outnumbered, and backup came when it was already too late.

“How can you send one van, where there is more than 200 or 300 community [members]? They were supposed to send maybe two or three vans, because the ones [who were here] said they called for backup but they didn’t arrive in time.”

The attack has claimed the lives of six people, while three others remain in hospital.

