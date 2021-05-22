151 more people succumb to COVID-19 in South Africa

South Africa's COVID death toll now stands at 55,719, while there were 3,332 new COVID infections picked up in the last 24-hour cycle.

JOHANNESBURG – The national health department has reported 151 more COVID-19 related deaths in South Africa, bringing the country's known death total toll to 55,719.

The department also said there were 3,332 new COVID infections picked up in the latest 24-hour cycle, pushing the country's total caseload to over 1,623,000.

The recovery rate now stands at 94.2% -meaning just over 1.5 million people have so far recovered.

On the vaccine front, just over 642,000 jabs have been administered.

At the same time, while the official number of deaths from COVID-19 has topped 3.4 million globally, experts said this was undoubtedly an underestimate.

But by how much? And how can we know the true death toll of the pandemic? Scientists are working tirelessly to try to find an answer to that question, which if found would be crucial in evaluating the historic impact of COVID-19 not to mention lessons to learn for the next global killer.

The World Health Organization (WHO) said on Friday that an estimated 6-8 million people were likely to have died due to COVID-19.

In a study earlier this month, the Seattle-based Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation (IHME) used a variety of modelling techniques to estimate that a total of 6.9 million people died from COVID-19 since March 2020, more than two times the official toll.

The IHME calculated that the United States had seen 912,000 COVID-19 deaths, as opposed to the official toll of around 578,000.

The figure for India 736,000 deaths was nearly three times higher than the official COVID-19 death toll there, IHME found.

According to the study, Mexico had seen 621,000 COVID-19 deaths, Brazil 616,000, and Russia 600,000 - a toll far higher than the official figure of 111,000 deaths.

