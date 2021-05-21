Zondo grants Gigaba leave to cross-examine estranged wife Norma Mngoma

Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo said that since the commission did not have time, the date to be set would be after hours or on a weekend but before the end of May.

JOHANNESBURG - Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo has granted former minister, Malusi Gigaba, leave to cross-examine his estranged wife Norma Mngoma.

But he said that that would happen on a date to be announced.

Zondo noted Gigaba's position that he denied Mngoma's testimony and said that it was a fabrication intended to destroy him.

He said that since the commission did not have time, the date to be set would be after hours or on a weekend but before the end of May.

"Mr Malusi Knowledge Gigaba is granted leave to cross-examine Ms Mngoma, that is one. Two, I will determine the duration of the cross-examination on the occasion of the cross-examination or shortly before the cross-examination," Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo said.

Mngoma on Friday said that she was not ready to face Gigaba after what happened on Thursday night, presumably referring to the security threat that forced the commission to adjourn.

Gigaba has now taken the stand to testify.

