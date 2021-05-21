Woman accused of lying about hijacking & kidnapping due in court on Monday

On Wednesday, police were sent on a wild goose chase by the 28-year-old woman, who lied about her apparent hijacking on social media.

JOHANNESBURG - The case against a Gauteng woman arrested for fabricating a hijacking and kidnapping has been postponed.

#sapsGP Police on Thursday, 20 May 2021 arrested a 28-year-old woman for perjury, defeating the ends of justice and fraud after she reported a false hijacking and kidnapping case earlier in the day at Protea Glen police station in Soweto. MLhttps://t.co/0R0pZyyoXH pic.twitter.com/WoicpOf3CM SA Police Service (@SAPoliceService) May 20, 2021

She posted a string of tweets, claiming to be in the boot of her car after allegedly being taken by unknown men in Randfontein to an undisclosed location.

The woman did not appear at the Protea Magistrates Court on Friday as scheduled.

“The 28-year-old woman arrested on Thursday for perjury, defeating the ends of justice and fraud will appear before the Randfontein Magistrates Court on Monday,” the police’s Mavele Masondo said.

