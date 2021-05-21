Woman accused of faking kidnapping, hijacking to appear in court today

The 28-year-old lied about being hijacked on Twitter on Wednesday night and sent a multi-disciplinary search party set up by Gauteng police on wild goose chase.

JOHANNESBURG – A woman arrested for fabricating a hijacking and kidnapping case is expected to appear in the Protea Magistrates Court on Friday.

The 28-year-old lied about being hijacked on Twitter on Wednesday night and sent a multi-disciplinary search party set up by Gauteng police on a wild goose chase.

The woman claimed she was tweeting from the boot of her car after being taken by unknown men in Randfontein to an unknown location.

Police said a team of detectives and members from Crime Intelligence quickly established discrepancies in the woman's version of events.

It then emerged that she had fabricated the story.

The police's Mavela Masondo said she faced charges of perjury, defeating the ends of justice and fraud.

“This was subsequently corroborated by the woman’s confession that she was never kidnapped. Police confiscated the car that she alleged was hijacked, and her two cellphones – including the one she claimed was taken by the hijackers.”

#sapsGP Police on Thursday, 20 May 2021 arrested a 28-year-old woman for perjury, defeating the ends of justice and fraud after she reported a false hijacking and kidnapping case earlier in the day at Protea Glen police station in Soweto. MLhttps://t.co/0R0pZyyoXH pic.twitter.com/WoicpOf3CM SA Police Service (@SAPoliceService) May 20, 2021

