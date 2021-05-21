Go

WATCH LIVE: Norma Mngoma continues testimony at state capture inquiry

Mngoma has returned to continue her Gupta-related testimony at the commission following a security threat that forced proceedings to be adjourned on Thursday.

Screengrab Norma Mngoma at the Commission of Inquiry into State Capture on Friday, 21 May 2021. Picture: YouTube
JOHANNESBURG - Norma Mngoma returned to the Commission of Inquiry into State Capture on Friday after proceedings were abruptly ended the day before, following a serious security threat.

Evidence leader Advocate Anton Myburgh made a sudden announcement just before 7 pm on Thursday night.

The commission has not clarified what the threat was – but a statement on its Twitter account confirmed that it was security-related.

Mngoma's estranged husband, Malusi Gigaba is also expected to appear at the commission on Friday.

