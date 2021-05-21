Transport Minister Mbalula to deliver his dept’s budget vote

He's expected to outline steps to try professionalise the taxi industry.

CAPE TOWN - It's Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula's turn to deliver his department's budget vote on Friday.

It's been a prominent focus for the minister who said the sector had tremendous potential to become a model for real empowerment.

The industry generates R40 billion each year.

Mbalula's spokesperson Ayanda-Allie Paine said: “The minister will also share plans on massive road infrastructure projects that form part of government’s economic recovery plan.”

