Go

Transport Minister Mbalula to deliver his dept’s budget vote

He's expected to outline steps to try professionalise the taxi industry.

Minister of Transport Fikile Mbalula released the 2020 festive season statistics on 22 January 2021. Picture: @MbalulaFikile/Twitter.
Minister of Transport Fikile Mbalula released the 2020 festive season statistics on 22 January 2021. Picture: @MbalulaFikile/Twitter.
18 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - It's Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula's turn to deliver his department's budget vote on Friday.

He's expected to outline steps to try professionalise the taxi industry.

It's been a prominent focus for the minister who said the sector had tremendous potential to become a model for real empowerment.

The industry generates R40 billion each year.

Mbalula's spokesperson Ayanda-Allie Paine said: “The minister will also share plans on massive road infrastructure projects that form part of government’s economic recovery plan.”

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.

Timeline

More in Local

COPYRIGHT 2021 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA