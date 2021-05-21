South Africa back in Rugby Championship, to host Pumas

The COVID-19 pandemic meant last year's Championship was a three-cornered contest staged solely in Australia as the Springboks stayed home citing player welfare concerns.

WELLINGTON, New Zealand - South Africa will contest the Rugby Championship this year and co-host the southern hemisphere tournament with Australia and New Zealand, officials said on Friday.

The COVID-19 pandemic meant last year's Championship was a three-cornered contest staged solely in Australia as the Springboks stayed home citing player welfare concerns.

Governing body SANZAAR said the full complement of South Africa, New Zealand, Australia and Argentina would participate in this year's tournament, which will run from mid-August until early October.

South Africa will host two games against Argentina to kick off the tournament before the action moves to Australia and New Zealand, which will each stage five matches.

"Following the unfortunate COVID-related disruptions of last year, we are very much looking forward to resume playing against the Pumas, Wallabies and the All Blacks," South Africa director of rugby Rassie Erasmus said.

SANZAAR chief executive Brendan Morris said officials would have preferred a home-and-away format but the pandemic meant they were unable to hold matches in Argentina.

"Like last year, the Pumas will play all their matches away from home and we thank them once again for their understanding in this regard," he said.

In addition to the 12-match Rugby Championship schedule, the All Blacks will host the Wallabies on August 7 in Auckland as part of their annual Bledisloe Cup contest.

Rugby Championship 2021:

Saturday, August 14

Springboks v Argentina in South Africa



Saturday, August 21

Argentina v Springboks in South Africa

Australia v New Zealand in Perth

Saturday, August 28

New Zealand v Australia in Wellington



Saturday, September 11

New Zealand v Argentina in Auckland

Springboks v Australia in Australia

Saturday, September 18

Argentina v New Zealand in Wellington

Australia v Springboks in Brisbane

Saturday, September 25

New Zealand v Springboks in Dunedin

Australia v Argentina in Australia

Saturday, October 2

Springboks v New Zealand in Auckland

Argentina v Australia in Australia

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.