Six commuters die in Putco bus fire on Moloto Road

It's understood that the vehicle was on the move when the blaze broke out.

JOHANNESBURG - Tshwane emergency services have confirmed that six commuters have burned to death after a Putco bus caught fire on Moloto Road.

The bus was carrying 63 commuters from Tshwane to Tweefontein in Mpumalanga on Friday afternoon.

Road is currently closed at R573 Moloto road due to a Bus that caught fire resulting in fatalities. Motorists are urged to avoid and find alternative routes. #TMPDSafety @CityTshwane pic.twitter.com/Q5UoRhVsb1 Tshwane Metro Police (@TMPDSafety) May 21, 2021

EMS spokesperson Charles Mabaso said that 57 commuters escaped with multiple injuries.

"While firefighters were fighting the fire, they discovered what looked like charred bodies and upon further investigation, it was found that six of the commuters had lost their life. One female patient had to be airlifted to MilPark Hospital while the other patients sustained moderate to minor injuries."

