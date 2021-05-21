Safa appoints Lydia Monyapo as new COO

Lydia Monyapo managed Banyana Banyana between 2012-2014 and as the team's liaison officer at the 2010 Women's Afcon.

JOHANNESBURG - The South African Football Association (Safa) has appointed Banyana Banyana international Lydia Monyapo as its COO.

The announcement was made at a media briefing on Friday where Safa CEO Advocate Tebogo Motlanthe was giving his 100 days report back.

The briefing was attended by Safa President Danny Jordaan, newly appointed Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos, Sports Minister Nathi Mthethwa and Herman Mkhalele who has been appointed as Bafana Bafana's second assistant coach.

Former Banyana Banyana player Monyapo had initially been in the running for the Safa CEO position alongside former SuperSport International Holdings CEO Happy Ntshingila, Safa national executive members Mxolisi Sibam and Mzwandile Maforvane and the current CEO Advocate Motlanthe.

Monyapo comes with impressive credentials for her role, having served as the deputy director in the department of support services and finance at the University of Pretoria.

She managed Banyana Banyana between 2012-2014 and was the team's liaison officer at the 2010 Women's Afcon. She was also a financial officer for Safca, an associate member of Safa.

The former midfielder represented South Africa at the 2002 and the 2004 Women’s Afcon and 2003 All Africa Games.

As a student athlete Monyepao represented University Sport South Africa (USSA) women’s national football teams at the 2001 and 2003 FISU World Student Games and various CUCSA Games. While at club level she played for Wits Ladies FC, Soshanguve All-Stars and Soweto Ladies.

Academically she holds a BCom (Wits), a BCom Honors in Accounting (UKZN) and a Masters in Sport Management (Loughborough, UK).

She begins her new journey as the national teams are gearing up for competitions.

Banyana Banyana has been invited to the Netherlands for a friendly match on 3 July while the u23s are busy preparing for the Tokyo Olympics.

Bafana Bafana will play Uganda in a friendly match on 10 June as part of their preparations for the upcoming Fifa World Cup qualifiers against Zimbabwe, Uganda and Ethiopia.

