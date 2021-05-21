SA records 3,641 new COVID infections and 61 more deaths

These fatalities - recorded over the past 24 hours - have brought the national death toll to 55,568.

JOHANNESBURG – Sixty-one more people have passed away in South Africa after contracting the coronavirus.

These fatalities - recorded over the past 24 hours - have brought the national death toll to 55,568.

In a statement on Thursday, Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said: "Today, 61 COVID-19 related deaths have been reported: Eastern Cape 7, Free State 2, Gauteng 17, KwaZulu-Natal 4, Limpopo 19, Mpumalanga 0, North West 0, Northern Cape 12 and Western Cape 0 which brings the total to 55,568 deaths."

The country also racked up 3,641 infections over that period, with the caseload since the start of the outbreak now at 1 625 003.

So far, 1 531 993 people have recuperated, which translates to a recovery rate of 94.2% for South Africa.

On the vaccine front, 597,406 people have received a jab since the rollout began earlier this year.

"The total vaccinated in Phase Two as at 17.10 today is 116 741. These vaccinations were with the first dose of Pfizer vaccine. Today, 177 sites were operational: 155 public sector sites and 22 private sector sites," Mkhize said.

#COVID19 Statistics in SA as at 20 May.



Use the COVID Alert SA app to protect yourself, your loved ones and your community. Start using this privacy preserving app today. Add your phone to the fight! Download the Covid Alert SA app now! https://t.co/8YKEqaiiRF pic.twitter.com/OH5tnRI6Dp Dr Zweli Mkhize (@DrZweliMkhize) May 20, 2021

As of today, the total number of confirmed #COVID19 cases is 1 625 003 the total number of deaths is 55 568 the total number of recoveries is 1 531 993 and the total number of vaccines administered is 597 406. pic.twitter.com/fIaOKRQlmf Dr Zweli Mkhize (@DrZweliMkhize) May 20, 2021

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.