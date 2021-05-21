SA battered by two consecutive cold fronts

The South African Weather Services said the first one made landfall in the country on Thursday moving over the Western Cape and bringing with it widespread showers and rains.

JOHANNESBURG/CAPE TOWN - South Africa has been hit by two successive cold fronts.

It said another cold snap was moving from the western parts of the country on Friday, spreading to the Eastern Cape.

Isolated showers and thundershowers have been forecast for the coastal parts of the country.

Forecaster Kumsa Masizana said the Western Cape could expect cold temperatures on Friday.

"Lows of between 13 degrees and 17 degrees are expected in the Western Cape, the western half of the Eastern Cape as well as along the Lesotho border of Free State province. We are also seeing some cold temperatures in places of the Northern Cape," she said.

Mop up operations are under way on Friday morning after heavy rains pummelled parts of the Western Cape.

Disaster Risk Management officials have completed assessments in Khayelitsha, Nyanga, Philippi East, Delft, Macassar Village and Strand among other areas.

Officials have urged residents living in a natural watercourse to move to higher ground.

Weather related power outages have been reported in several communities, including Kensington, Somerset West, Newlands and Masiphumelele.

A number of roads across the city have been waterlogged due to blocked drains.

