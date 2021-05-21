R47m corruption case against Thoshan Panday, co-accused postponed again

The accused face charges of racketeering, fraud, corruption and money laundering. The newly established directorate within the NPA is handling the matter. Spokesperson Sindisiwe Sibuka said they hoped a trial date would set at the next court appearance.

DURBAN - The case against five suspects accused of tender fraud amounting to R47 million during the 2010 Fifa World Cup has been postponed to 20 August this year.

Controversial businessman Thoshan Panday, former Kwazulu-Natal Police Commissioner Mmamonye Ngobeni and six of their seven co-accused appeared in the Durban High Court on Friday.

“The policemen who are accused in this matter face charges of colluding with Panday to receive contracts from the KZN police. Panday’s family members are accused of aiding and working in common purpose by registering companies in 2009 which benefitted and worked as fronts for Panday."

But Panday claimed that the State had no evidence.

“This has been going on for 11 years and we are still going on with postponements,” he said.

At the same time, a warrant of arrest has been issued against Panday’s sister, Kajal Ishwarkumar, after she failed to appear in court due to flu symptoms. But the warrant was stayed until the next court appearance.

