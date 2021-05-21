Prince Misuzulu's half-sisters challenge his right to be crowned Zulu king

The sisters argued in court papers that the late Queen Mantfombi, King Zwelithini’s third wife, had no authority to appoint her son as king of the Zulu nation following the passing of their father.

DURBAN - The half-sisters of the successor to the Zulu throne have approached the High Court to challenge his right to succeed.

Prince Misuzulu was appointed successor to the late AmaZulu King Goodwill Zwelithini.

The aggrieved princesses are daughters of the late king and his first wife. They argued in court papers that the late Queen Mantfombi, King Zwelithini’s third wife, had no authority to appoint her son as king of the Zulu nation following the passing of their father.

The princesses’ mother has launched a separate court bid demanding 50% of the king’s assets as she was married in community of property.

Prince Misuzulu Zulu has not yet been crowned king of the Zulu nation and now it’s not clear if it will happen at all.

His half-sisters, princesses Ntandoyenkosi Zulu and Ntombizosuthu Zulu-Duma have challenged the authenticity of a will purporting to be that of the late King Zwelithini.

That will appointed Queen Mantfombi Dlamini to act as regent of the Zulu nation, opening the way for her to recommend her son, Prince Misuzulu, for the AmaZulu throne.

Princesses Ntandoyenkosi and Ntombizosuthu have alleged that the late king’s will was forged.

They wanted government authorities to suspend plans to crown Prince Misuzulu as king of the Zulu nation.

They have also called on him to refer the matter of succession back to the royal family for discussion.

The case, heard in the Pietermaritzburg High Court on Friday, was adjourned to allow at least 13 respondents to file answering affidavits.

