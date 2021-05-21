Opposition parties reject police budget as VIP protection increases to R1.7 bn

Police Minister Bheki Cele his department's budget, which would see cuts to crime-fighting programmes and an increase to the VIP protection budget.

CAPE TOWN – Opposition parties have rejected the police budget vote, which will see cuts for crime-fighting programmes, but an increase in the VIP protection budget to R1.7 billion.

Police Minister Bheki Cele tabled the police’s R 96.3 billion budget in the National Assembly on Thursday.

He said expenditure was expected to decrease at an average annual rate of point-eight percent, from R99.6 billion in 2020/21 to R97.1 billion in 2023/24.

Minister Cele said, excluding the reductions on compensation of employees, Cabinet approved further reductions on the department’s baseline amounting to R3.4 billion over the medium term.

But the cuts were met with criticism from opposition parties who rejected the budget.

Democratic Alliance member of Parliament (MP) Andrew Whitfield said the VIP budget of over R1 billion should be cut in half and redirected.

“Once again, the ANC has prioritised VIPs over the people. It is time to defund the VIPs and take power to the people by supporting community policing and reinforcing our frontline officers in our communities.”

African Christian Democratic Party leader Kenneth Meshoe rejected the budget, calling it uncaring.

“The ACDP is totally opposed to reductions that show visible policing and crime prevention budgets losing out, while the VIP protection budget was substantially increased.”

Economic Freedom Fighters MP Henry Shembeni also rejected the budget, saying the police had lost the fight against crime.

