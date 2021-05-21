Norma Mngoma to return to Zondo Inquiry today after security threat

The commission will however wait to be advised if Norma Mngoma – the estranged wife of former Minister Malusi Gigaba – can testify in person or remotely.

JOHANNESBURG – In a dramatic turn of events the state capture commission was forced to adjourn abruptly last night after Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo was told there was a serious security threat.

The commission sits at the old City of Joburg chamber, and Zondo said he would continue on Friday morning.

However, he would wait to be advised if Norma Mngoma – the estranged wife of former Minister Malusi Gigaba – can testify in person or remotely.

Evidence leader Advocate Anton Myburgh made a sudden announcement just before 7 pm on Thursday night.

“DCJ I’m told we have to adjourn very urgently – apparently it’s a protector-related issue.”

Deputy Chief Justice Zondo then said he would adjourn for five minutes, to establish what the issue was about.

When he returned, Zondo confirmed the hearing was adjourned for the day.

“It’s a situation beyond anyone’s control and we just have to arrange. If we are left with an hour, I wonder if we can’t do that hour in the morning. I think we should still be able to come here unless we are advised differently.”

The commission has not clarified what the threat was – but a statement on its Twitter account confirmed that it was security-related.

Zondo had earlier promised to look into Mngoma’s security concerns, even though she had said she no longer needed the security of the commission.

She later took to Instagram to say she was in safe hands.

