Nora Grose fraud case: CoCT working with authorities to recover unspent funds

CAPE TOWN – While there have been calls for a Democratic Alliance (DA) councillor who is accused of fraud and money laundering to step down, the City of Cape Town on Thursday said it was working with authorities to recover unspent funds.

Table View councillor Nora Grose appeared in court on Thursday after she handed herself over to the Hawks.

She stands accused of siphoning off money from humanitarian funds for food parcels by allegedly colluding on the Temporary Employee Relief Scheme with Reuben Swartz, the chairperson of the South African Religious Civic Organisation.

Grose, who serves as the Sub Council Chairperson in Atlantis, was charged with fraud and money laundering involving R170,000 in humanitarian funds meant for the distribution of food parcels in Atlantis.

The DA has stated that in coming forward to be formally charged, the councillor did not plead to any charges.

At the same time, Mayor Dan Plato said the city's legal services department had been working with authorities for some time – adding that the allegations were investigated by the City of Cape Town's Office of the Speaker and no malpractice was found.

The African National Congress's Xolani Sotashe said they wanted answers, calling for Grose to step down.

The councillor has been granted bail and is expected back in court in June.

