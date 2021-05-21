Muthambi tells Zondo she's happy to clear her name at state capture inquiry

Director-general of government communications, Phumla Williams, testified at the commission that former Communications Minister Faith Muthambi stripped her of her powers and tortured her.

JOHANNESBURG - Former Communications Minister Faith Muthambi on Friday said that she was finally happy to clear her name.

She was testifying at the state capture inquiry virtually after Deputy Chief Justice Raymond told her legal team that her appearance at the commission did not clash with any parliamentary processes.

Muthambi started with an opening statement: "Chairperson, I want to place it on record that I've never shared any state confidential documents with people I was not supposed to share such information with."

WATCH: Faith Muthambi gives evidence at the state capture inquiry

