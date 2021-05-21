KZN dept acts against managers at Durban mental health NPO over mismanagement

Social Development MEC Nonhlanhla Khoza said that after numerous complaints of ill-treatment of patients from the NPO, they had no choice but to intervene.

JOHANNESBURG - The KwaZulu-Natal Social Development Department has fired a manager and suspended another at the Durban and Coastal Mental Health NPO.

This followed allegations of mismanagement and misappropriation of funds.

Social Development MEC Nonhlanhla Khoza said that after numerous complaints of ill-treatment of patients from the NPO, they had no choice but to intervene.

The MEC visited the facility, which houses about 80 mentally ill patients, as the department funds the NPO, giving about R13 million a year.

Khoza said that she was shocked and dismayed at how badly the residents were cared for.

Spokesperson Mhlabunzima Memela said that a team had been appointed to deal with the problems there.

"There's no contract in place for the service provider which is not supposed to have happened. And it looks as if the money the department is actually funding the NPO is going for salaries and also paying the service providers. Those are the other issues that the team being set up is going to look at."

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.