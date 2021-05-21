IFP questions ANC’s commitment to reconciliation as Buthelezi clashes with Ntuli

The IFP has now called on Luthuli House to intervene following continued heated public exchanges between Ntuli and Buthelezi over matters relating to the amaZulu royal household.

DURBAN – The Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) has questioned the African National Congress’s (ANC) commitment to ensuring reconciliation between the two parties following a public spat between President Emeritus Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi and ANC KwaZulu-Natal secretary Mdumiseni Ntuli.

Buthelezi spoke out against the ANC following the appointment of the new amaZulu King.

The IFP has on Friday called on Luthuli House to intervene following continued heated public exchanges between Ntuli and Buthelezi over matters relating to the amaZulu royal household.

The ANC’s Ntuli accused Prince Buthelezi of conflating his role as prime minister to the Zulu nation and that of IFP leader in a bid to secure votes among Zulu people, using ethnicity and tribalism.

READ: KZN ANC: Mangosuthu Buthelezi linking IFP, Zulu royal family for political gain

Buthelezi hit back, accusing Ntuli of misleading the nation.

IFP KZN chairperson Thami Ntuli said the matter was concerning.

“It is really high time that the ANC at national level explains to its leadership in KZN which of them is the dog and which of them is the tail. For as long as they allow their provincial leaders to destroy progress in reconciliation, there will be no healing this most wounded province.”

Meanwhile, ANC KwaZulu-Natal secretary has stuck to his words – insisting that the IFP used Prince Buthelezi’s proximity to the amaZulu royal household in pursuit of a political agenda.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.