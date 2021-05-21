Govt seeks to scrap 63,000 taxis by 2024 as part of recapitalisation programme

Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula’s prepared budget address in the National Assembly indicated that the Revised Taxi Recapitalisation Programme was key to government’s efforts to transform the face of public transport.

CAPE TOWN - Government wants to scrap 63,000 taxis by 2024.

This was contained in written text for Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula’s budget speech, although he did not make reference to it in his address to the National Assembly.

The department has made a commitment to usher in a new subsidy regime that recognises the role of the taxi industry as the preferred mode of public transport.

At its core, the subsidy policy aimed to contribute to the formalisation of the taxi industry, much like the bus industry, which receives millions from the state.

This process would include the scrapping of 63,000 of taxis as part of the recapitalisation programme.

He said that this year they would also gazette final amendments to the integrated fare system regulations, which would enable the introduction of an integrated single ticketing system for all modes of public transport, including taxis.

"This year we will gazette financial amendments to the integrated fare system regulations. The first rollout of the integrated single ticketing system will unfold during the course of this year," Mbalula said.

Mbalula said that the system would operate on the Transaction Clearing House of the South African National Roads Agency, which would be the back-end platform for all transactions.

