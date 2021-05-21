Gigaba denies knowing Guptas paid R3.5bn in kickbacks from locomotive tenders

Malusi Gigaba said that he would not have known details of what transpired as minister because his role was oversight.

JOHANNESBURG - Former Minister Malusi Gigaba said that he was not aware until now that the Guptas were paid R3.5 billion in kickbacks from Transnet locomotives tenders.

Gigaba is testifying at the state capture commission on Friday about his time in portfolios, including Public Enterprises, Home Affairs and Finance.

He said that he would not have known details of what transpired as minister because his role was oversight.

"Some R3.5 billion in kickbacks that were laundered to the Gupta enterprise. Are you familiar with that evidence you would have heard about?" evidence leader Advocate Anton Myburgh asked.

"I've heard about the evidence but obviously it's what I heard about only now because prior to this I had no such knowledge," Gigaba replied.

Gigaba said that he first met the Guptas when he was youth league president in the 2000s and he only interacted with them during official functions and their celebrations.

