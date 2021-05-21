Gigaba denies issuing orders for Gama to be reinstated as Transnet CEO

Former minister Malusi Gigaba said that contrary to allegations that he wanted Siyabonga Gama back, he never went beyond his role of oversight.

JOHANNESBURG - Former minister Malusi Gigaba said that he never issued instructions for Siyabonga Gama to be reinstated as Transnet Freight Rail CEO.

Gigaba testified at the state capture commission on Friday about his tenure as Public Enterprises minister.

He said that contrary to allegations that he wanted Gama back, he never went beyond his role of oversight.

The commission heard how Gigaba’s former special advisor, Siyabonga Mahlangu, called the head of legal, Siyabulela Mapoma, and told him that Gigaba wanted Gama reinstated.

Then board chair Mafika Mkhwanazi said that he also believed that that was what Gigaba wanted.

But Gigaba said that they got it all wrong.

"I did not have a preference for the CEO of Transnet Freight Rail and I certainly was not involving myself in the discussions about the group CEO. I think the board in our meetings with them, this is after the meeting with Gama after they were appointed by Cabinet, I think later in December and I met with the new board."

Earlier, Gigaba said that he never knew about the role the Guptas or Salim Essa played at Transnet, much less about the kickbacks they received of up to R3.5 billion.

But his estranged wife Norma Mngoma said that he told her they were his advisors.

